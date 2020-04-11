enjoying the sun

Though everyone is staying home more than usual, our rural lifestyle has naturally been what is now termed "self isolation." Granted, there is no school, no dance classes or guitar lessons for the grandchildren, but they are fortunate to have a variety of activities and wide open spaces to explore, as are we. For us work and daily life is little changed. We are so lucky.



Today we got a visit from the grandchildren, and this time they were even allowed in the house (for the first time in five weeks!). They did play inside for awhile, but as soon as the wind went down everybody was outside enjoying the sunshine.



While there have been many times our remoteness has seemed a limitation and challenge, today it is a blessing.



