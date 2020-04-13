Previous
crocus by aecasey
Photo 2782

crocus

Here and gone.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
762% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Perfect DoF, hope you and yours are safe and well.
April 14th, 2020  
Diana ace
So gorgeous!
April 14th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so beautiful!
April 14th, 2020  
