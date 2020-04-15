Previous
killdeer by aecasey
killdeer

Blue skies, green grass, bright sunshine, and cold winds. That's been the story all week. Still, it looks like spring is here.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Jane Pittenger ace
I love kildeer...hoping I see them tomorrow when I go to buy tuna fish
April 17th, 2020  
amyK ace
Nice clear capture; they never hold still for me!
April 17th, 2020  
Taffy ace
They are so fun to watch dart about. Well captured here.
April 17th, 2020  
