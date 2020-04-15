Sign up
Photo 2784
killdeer
Blue skies, green grass, bright sunshine, and cold winds. That's been the story all week. Still, it looks like spring is here.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3025
photos
250
followers
191
following
762% complete
View this month »
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th April 2020 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
killdeer
,
april-birds
Jane Pittenger
ace
I love kildeer...hoping I see them tomorrow when I go to buy tuna fish
April 17th, 2020
amyK
ace
Nice clear capture; they never hold still for me!
April 17th, 2020
Taffy
ace
They are so fun to watch dart about. Well captured here.
April 17th, 2020
