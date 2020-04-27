Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2796
off with the shoe
The farrier was here. He removed the winter shoes and trimmed horses most of the day. He's always so gracious and lets me sit and take pictures while we visit. I grunged it up a bit in Silver Efex.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3037
photos
250
followers
191
following
766% complete
View this month »
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th April 2020 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
farrier
,
horse shoe
Diana
ace
It looks amazing, lovely shot and processing It must be so interesting to watch.
April 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close