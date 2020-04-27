Previous
off with the shoe by aecasey
Photo 2796

off with the shoe

The farrier was here. He removed the winter shoes and trimmed horses most of the day. He's always so gracious and lets me sit and take pictures while we visit. I grunged it up a bit in Silver Efex.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

April

Diana ace
It looks amazing, lovely shot and processing It must be so interesting to watch.
April 29th, 2020  
