Photo 2800
May flowers
I've been waiting and waiting for these to bloom, so I was quite excited to see their cheery flowers today. Then, a bonus bumblebee photobomb!
1st May 2020
1st May 20
1
1
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st May 2020 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bee
,
macro
,
bumblebee
Walks @ 7
ace
A most welcome sight and a fabulous capture.
May 3rd, 2020
