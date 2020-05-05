Sign up
Photo 2804
sunbathing
Several of the kits were out sunbathing this morning. I liked how these two were stretched out together.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun.
3046
photos
252
followers
191
following
768% complete
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
242
2803
2804
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th May 2020 10:16am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
pup
,
fox
,
kit
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
as though they have not a care in the world :)
May 7th, 2020
