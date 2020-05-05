Previous
sunbathing by aecasey
sunbathing

Several of the kits were out sunbathing this morning. I liked how these two were stretched out together.
5th May 2020

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
KoalaGardens🐨
as though they have not a care in the world :)
May 7th, 2020  
