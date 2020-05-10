Sign up
Photo 2809
mommy fox
While mom was keeping an eye on her kits, the kits were keeping an eye on mom. They kept checking in and wandering off. She was tired, but very watchful.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Caterina
ace
Wonderful story telling photo Perfect for mother’s day! Great blond color of the foxes’ hair. Fav
May 10th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
A sweet capture which shows some vital qualities of motherhood, protection tempered by tenderness. Fav! Happy Mother's Day!
May 10th, 2020
