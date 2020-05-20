Previous
chokecheerry bee by aecasey
Photo 2819

chokecheerry bee

World Bee Day, and we finally have blossoms for the pollinators to visit. There are not many, either bees or blossoms, but each and every one is very welcome
20th May 2020 20th May 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
772% complete

