cabbage whites by aecasey
cabbage whites

There aren't many butterflies yet this year, but several of these whites have been visiting the flowers.
14th June 2020

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
779% complete

Diana ace
How wonderful to get two in a frame, lovely shot and colours.
June 16th, 2020  
