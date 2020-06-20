Previous
flowering grass by aecasey
Photo 2850

flowering grass

Flowering grass in a light breeze at sunset. So peaceful!
20th June 2020

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
780% complete

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice light and bokeh
June 26th, 2020  
