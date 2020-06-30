Previous
vixen by aecasey
Photo 2860

vixen

Mommy fox was out and about with a couple of the young ones this morning playing what looked a lot like hide and seek in the windbreak.
April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
