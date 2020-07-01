Previous
remember the kits? by aecasey
remember the kits?

Like mother, like daughter ... or son ... Anyway, the kits have grown!
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
What a beautiful creature, so nicely captured too!
July 4th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
excellent again :)
July 4th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh lean and wild, how perfect!
July 4th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful, and what a lovely image of this svelte kit!
July 4th, 2020  
