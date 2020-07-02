Previous
hiding in the garden by aecasey
hiding in the garden

The mother racoons had their little ones out and about this afternoon. While the mothers foraged for cat food, the babies hid in the garden. Lots of little whistles and mews...they have such fun vocalizations.
April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'd love to see these wild!
July 5th, 2020  
