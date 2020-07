after the storm

Even the ugliest storms hold a little beauty.



As in nature, also in life. Mom seems to have turned a corner. She's getting stronger, moving better, is much more alert and aware, and can even write again. She's back to using her phone and iPad, and is working hard to make the best of her situation. Though still in hospital, she's finding the rainbow in the midst of her storm. It's so wonderful to see her come back.