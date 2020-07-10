Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2870
monochrome dragonfly
Still lots of dragonflies. I liked this one in black and white.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3119
photos
246
followers
189
following
786% complete
View this month »
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th July 2020 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
dragonfly
,
monochrome
,
bw
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice conversion 😊
July 12th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely
July 12th, 2020
