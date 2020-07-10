Previous
monochrome dragonfly by aecasey
Photo 2870

monochrome dragonfly

Still lots of dragonflies. I liked this one in black and white.
10th July 2020

aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
nice conversion 😊
nice conversion 😊
July 12th, 2020  
Lovely
Lovely
July 12th, 2020  
