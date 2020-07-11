harvest combine

kali challenged me to "go for some machinery. Some ideas you could focus on.... having a human in the photo for scale, using a slow shutter so that we can see moving parts in motion, isolating your subject by perhaps removing/replacing the background in post processing, thinking about changing your eye-level viewpoint and maybe hdr or other post-processing that brings out grunginess."



Wheat harvest has started, and the crew was next to the county road so I stopped and zoomed in as this combine was approaching. Processed this in lightroom, color efex, and topaz to bring out details and grunge it up a bit.