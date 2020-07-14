Sign up
Photo 2874
lily
Garden blooms!
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
3
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3122
photos
247
followers
188
following
787% complete
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments: 3
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th July 2020 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
lily
Chris Johnson
ace
Elegantly beautiful! Love the lighting too!
July 17th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
July 17th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Pretty capture, pov
July 17th, 2020
