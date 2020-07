Thank you to @tdaug80 and @jgpittenger for their comments on my previous attempts to photograph Neowise. Tonight we visited youngest son and his family for a bit of stargazing. We watched the comet, looked at Saturn and Jupiter, and watched the StarLink satellites parade across the sky. I may not have the foreground I had hoped for, but then we are very flat and empty here. I was able to get a better focus and the split tail. Wonderful display tonight!