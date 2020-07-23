Previous
opposites by aecasey
Photo 2883

opposites

Struggling this week, but didn't want to miss my my challenge to do opposites from Anne @365anne. Here's a bit of hot/cold!
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

April ace
Anne @365anne Got one opposites image! Hope that's the right challenge. It's been a hard week and going back I couldn't find where you issued the challenge.
July 26th, 2020  
Anne ace
@aecasey I saw from your comments on your lovely flower shots that this was a tough week for you. Yes, you remembered the challenge correctly! This is great response! Works well in b&w too. I see that we are partners again this week, so how would you feel about shooting from a different perspective - either high, low or any other that you choose? Let me know if this does not suit. If things continue to be tricky, please do not feel obliged to take this challenge up
July 26th, 2020  
