Photo 2886
little visitor
lucky photobomb!
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3138
photos
248
followers
186
following
791% complete
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st August 2020 2:57pm
Tags
flower
,
insect
,
weed
judith deacon
ace
Well times, great shot.
August 2nd, 2020
Leslie
ace
fantastic capture
August 2nd, 2020
