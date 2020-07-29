water lily

Visited mom today. The staff had a care plan meeting. Quarantine has been hard on her and she's does not qualify for assisted living yet. She was so sad...me too. But ... her quarantine period ends tomorrow and she will finally be let out of her room and allowed to go out and about. The staff also won't have to be in full PPE to check on her so she will finally see people and not face guards and gowns. We are hoping the change will prompt a lift in spirits and give her the will to get stronger. Meanwhile, I found a pond with water lilies!