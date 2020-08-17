Sign up
Photo 2908
sunset
kali challenged me to use my lensbaby this week. Out of curiosity I tried my Sweet 50 on the sunset.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
6
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3158
photos
244
followers
182
following
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
Views
7
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th August 2020 7:42pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sunset
,
lensbaby
,
april-get-pushed
,
april-lensbaby
,
get-pushed-421
April
ace
kali
@kali66
A lensbaby sunset.
August 19th, 2020
kali
ace
nice, i thought of suggesting a landscape but remembered its rather flat where you live!
August 19th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
cool effect!
August 19th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Love the effect, great sunset.
August 19th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
dreamy!
August 19th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
mmm came out good!
August 19th, 2020
