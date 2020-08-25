Previous
walking home by aecasey
Photo 2916

walking home

Too hot to ride, so a walk back to the corral.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Sylvia du Toit
August 27th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
wow. certainly does look warm!
August 27th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Great shot!
August 27th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely shot.
August 27th, 2020  
