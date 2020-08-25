Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2916
walking home
Too hot to ride, so a walk back to the corral.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
4
5
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3168
photos
244
followers
181
following
798% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th August 2020 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
cowgirl
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 27th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
wow. certainly does look warm!
August 27th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Great shot!
August 27th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely shot.
August 27th, 2020
