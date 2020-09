senbazuru

1,000 cranes. I finished earlier this month, but just got them strung from an embroidery hoop so I could hang them. This is about 6' tall. I miss folding. It was meditative.



I started this when eldest went into "shelter in place." He came home late in July as Alameda County continued under "shelter in place," never having lifted it. Shelter in place, self-quarantine, social distancing...my how vocabulary and behaviors have changed.