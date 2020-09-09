Sign up
Photo 2931
almost 8
My how she's growing.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3183
photos
241
followers
179
following
803% complete
View this month »
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th September 2020 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
april-granddaughter
jackie edwards
ace
It's been fun watching them grow. What a beautiful natural smile both in her eyes and mouth!
September 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a happy face.
September 12th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Missing a tooth already
September 12th, 2020
