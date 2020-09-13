Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2935
stretch
Sometimes it is just a slight movement or slight shape difference that draws the eye in. This little wren was barely noticeable sitting in the stack of old fenceposts until it changed position and began its evening stretches.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3187
photos
241
followers
179
following
804% complete
View this month »
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th September 2020 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wren
,
april-birds
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Very camouflaged, great spotting!
September 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close