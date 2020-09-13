Previous
stretch by aecasey
Sometimes it is just a slight movement or slight shape difference that draws the eye in. This little wren was barely noticeable sitting in the stack of old fenceposts until it changed position and began its evening stretches.
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Very camouflaged, great spotting!
September 15th, 2020  
