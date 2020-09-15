Sign up
Photo 2937
windfall
Another for my challenge from Vera to show the passage of time.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
3
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3191
photos
242
followers
179
following
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
apple
,
fall
,
autumn
,
triptych
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-425
April
ace
Vera
@vera365
One more, though not traditional layout.
September 19th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely shots and collage!
September 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
Great shots and collage.
September 19th, 2020
