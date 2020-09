jay

Every fall the blue jays travel through, visiting my apple trees on their way south. This morning one lingering jay was happily sharing a variety of calls and songs. I followed the merry calls from tree to tree trying to see him and finally caught a clear shot through the branches of the crab apple tree. Only got two shots before he disappeared deeper into the branches once again. So nice to hear bird song and enjoy clear, blue skies after the past few weeks of smoke and haze.