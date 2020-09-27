Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2949
gaillardia
There are still a few remaining gaillardia flowered in DIL's garden.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3201
photos
239
followers
179
following
807% complete
View this month »
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th September 2020 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
Diana
ace
Fabulous focus and wonderful details, love the colours and droplets. Another new flower to me.
September 29th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Lovely color! And those drops are perfection
September 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close