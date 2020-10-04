Sign up
Photo 2956
red
Fall reds in my area are pretty much limited to bushes and vines. Still, love their burst of autumn red. It is often all too brief.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3208
photos
236
followers
178
following
809% complete
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th October 2020 6:16pm
Tags
red
,
leaf
,
fall
,
autumn
