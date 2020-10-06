Previous
fluff by aecasey
Photo 2958

fluff

I have no idea what it is. Its vine was wound among some bushes sporting lots of autumn red. I hope to go back and see if I can get more red and a different composition.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful detail
October 10th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Loads of fluff! Nice blurred background
October 10th, 2020  
Babs ace
Looks like a feather duster, ha ha. What a great find.
October 10th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 10th, 2020  
