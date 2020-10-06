Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2958
fluff
I have no idea what it is. Its vine was wound among some bushes sporting lots of autumn red. I hope to go back and see if I can get more red and a different composition.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3210
photos
236
followers
177
following
810% complete
View this month »
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th October 2020 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
autumn
,
seeds
,
fluff
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful detail
October 10th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Loads of fluff! Nice blurred background
October 10th, 2020
Babs
ace
Looks like a feather duster, ha ha. What a great find.
October 10th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close