pianist

JackieR challenged me "to capture a photo of what makes you laugh (not smile, or makes you happy, but makes you giggle with laughter!)." Now, I have little to no sense of humour, and I very seldom laugh. I do have a very early memory of laughing so hard it brought tears to my eyes, though, and that was after my cat walked across the piano keys and my father commented, "that cat is a pianist." Well, my young mind immediately turned to bodily functions, which brought on gales of laughter.



Unfortunately, the piano tuner was here this week, and the house cats are all currently avoiding the piano. After much enticement with treats, Bro did venture onto the keyboard, but I was too slow. Hence, an extremely soft focus, somewhat abstract photo reminding me of one of the few times I had a good laugh.