can't smile

Another for my challenge from JackieR "to capture a photo of what makes you laugh (not smile, or makes you happy, but makes you giggle with laughter!)."



With the pandemic and mom moving into Assisted Living we have spent hours texting this year. During this time the text autocorrect has led to many odd sentences, but this one put such a powerful picture in my mind I laughed so hard it brought tears to my eyes. You see, mom's facility has been battling with covid now for over six months. They have been in quarantine more than out. Thankfully for mom the cases have been confined to the nursing home, and assisted living has managed to stay covid free. However, it is a mere door that separates the living areas, so quarantine affects mom regardless. Her room is a short walk from the back door that opens onto a lovely outdoor space, but she insists she can't go out. I know her neighbor goes out multiple times during the day when he indulges in a cigarette. However, when I asked how this particular quarantine would affect him, autocorrect changed "smoke" to "smile" and the irony of it struck me as hilarious.



2020 has given us so many reasons to cry. Even autocorrect questions our ability to smile these days. This time, though, it made me laugh.