gnomes by aecasey
Photo 3033

gnomes

Every year I get a Jacquie Lawson Advent Calendar, and this year there was a new gnome that appeared every night. They are sooo cute so youngest crocheted me a few of my own. Also soooo cute!
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

ace
@aecasey
Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication...
Joan Robillard ace
Fun gnomes
December 25th, 2020  
