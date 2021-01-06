Previous
...tattered and torn by aecasey
Photo 3049

...tattered and torn

And so hard to put them back together.

This MAGA flag flying next to the American flag has hurt my heart for years. Seeing it today I thought, "soon it will be gone." Maybe then a new, undamaged American flag will fly here. Maybe then the ugliness and divisions of these past several years will be gone. But they aren't. The misinformation...the lies ... the conspiracies ... the rallying cry for violence and insurrection ... A scant hour after I took this image a mob in Washington D. C. was smashing windows and doors, desecrating the Capitol, terrorizing men and women gathered to certify the electoral votes. I am heartbroken.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Jay Butterfield ace
Here's to the promise of hope and renewal.
January 8th, 2021  
Wendy ace
This too shall pass.
Better days ahead - though it will take a while to fix.
January 8th, 2021  
Kathy B.
Powerful image
January 8th, 2021  
