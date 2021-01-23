Previous
Next
clinching by aecasey
Photo 3065

clinching

Have to set those nails just right.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a nice series you made with these - the focus and details are terrific. I love his hands.
January 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise