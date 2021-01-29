Sign up
Photo 3071
frosted field
One of the buffalo wallow trees all frosted.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th January 2021 11:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
frost
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful...
January 30th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that looks amazing
January 30th, 2021
