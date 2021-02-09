Previous
Next
triplets by aecasey
Photo 3081

triplets

The Arctic cold continues. You know it's bad when 0F feels warm and 10F is practically a heat wave. We have a windchill warning for -30F windchills out until Monday morning! Very much dread this weather.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Terri Morris ace
Nice snowflake photos
February 10th, 2021  
kali ace
hard on the animals
February 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise