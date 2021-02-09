Sign up
Photo 3081
triplets
The Arctic cold continues. You know it's bad when 0F feels warm and 10F is practically a heat wave. We have a windchill warning for -30F windchills out until Monday morning! Very much dread this weather.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3337
photos
234
followers
179
following
844% complete
View this month »
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th January 2021 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowflakes
,
snowflake
,
april-snowflake
Terri Morris
ace
Nice snowflake photos
February 10th, 2021
kali
ace
hard on the animals
February 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
