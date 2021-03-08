Sign up
Photo 3105
racing
We've had very spring-like weather the past few days. The snow is gone, the sun is out, and the mud has dried! Grandkids visited this afternoon, and brought their bikes. It was nice to play outside in warm sunshine!
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3361
photos
232
followers
179
following
850% complete
View this month »
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
Canon EOS 80D
Tags
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
