I was so surprised today to see Sally Ings' "Butterfly Bush" photo https://365project.org/salza/365/2021-06-14 I watch for this tiny wildflower every spring, but I've never known for sure what it was. Now I know ... it's some type of wild gaura. It's very spindly and delicate, with a spindly stalk, but always fun to spot hidden in the grass.