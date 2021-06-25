Previous
evening light by aecasey
evening light

There are some evenings when the light in the west windbreak is breathtaking.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Annie D ace
beautiful light
June 27th, 2021  
amyK ace
Lovely dramatic light
June 27th, 2021  
