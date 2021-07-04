Previous
Next
final fountain by aecasey
Photo 3217

final fountain

When I was young I thought fountain fireworks were boring. I think they have gotten much better since then and they are now my favorites. Loved the final fountain. Multiple bursts of sparkling fun.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
881% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
Francesca @frappa77 Another for my long exposure bw challenge.
July 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise