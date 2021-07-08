Previous
Next
milkweed with monarch by aecasey
Photo 3222

milkweed with monarch

The monarchs have found the milkweed in my garden. There were two in the backyard dancing around each other. I'm hoping for caterpillars!
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
883% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mickey Anderson ace
I love it, they are giving quite a show. Love the Milkweed, plant of life!!
July 11th, 2021  
Virginia Stapleton ace
Pretty!
July 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise