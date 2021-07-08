Sign up
Photo 3222
milkweed with monarch
The monarchs have found the milkweed in my garden. There were two in the backyard dancing around each other. I'm hoping for caterpillars!
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3507
photos
235
followers
177
following
883% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th July 2021 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
milkweed
,
monarch
Mickey Anderson
ace
I love it, they are giving quite a show. Love the Milkweed, plant of life!!
July 11th, 2021
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Pretty!
July 11th, 2021
