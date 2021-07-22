Sign up
Photo 3236
long-legged fly
I love the colors on these tiny flies. They always seem to favor the morning glory leaves. Glad to see them because they are so pretty.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3520
photos
235
followers
178
following
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
Views
3
365
Canon EOS 80D
23rd July 2021 6:48pm
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
fly
,
insect
,
long-legged fly
