journal by aecasey
northy challenged me to shoot a mundane household object in black and white using it to tell a story. My idea was the pen, which I put on my journal. Now I'm not so sure either are exactly a household object, but that's all I've got. I started the journal January 1, 2020, never anticipating what world events would unfold. Even looking back at each day while jotting down my day now I can barely believe where we were just a year ago. I don't know what the next few years will look like, but this is one journal that holds memories I never dreamed I would be making.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
northy @northy Maybe not exactly a household object, but the darn refrigerator just refused to cooperate.
November 22nd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely. Fabulous light, and a super image.
November 22nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
November 22nd, 2021  
