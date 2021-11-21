journal

northy challenged me to shoot a mundane household object in black and white using it to tell a story. My idea was the pen, which I put on my journal. Now I'm not so sure either are exactly a household object, but that's all I've got. I started the journal January 1, 2020, never anticipating what world events would unfold. Even looking back at each day while jotting down my day now I can barely believe where we were just a year ago. I don't know what the next few years will look like, but this is one journal that holds memories I never dreamed I would be making.