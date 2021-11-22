Sign up
Photo 3359
two littles
Youngest granddaughter spent the day. Her morning started with kitten time. She was so thrilled that Little Bit accepted pats. She even accepted kisses! I love the look on the kitten's face.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
0
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3653
photos
223
followers
174
following
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
Tags
kitten
,
april-pets
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
