Photo 3361
last rose
Sue challenged me to edit a photo using either extreme of the temperature range. This is the last rose. Went left on the temperature range, bringing out a lot of cool blue.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3657
photos
222
followers
173
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd November 2021 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
rose
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-487
