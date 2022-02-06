Previous
Next
among the leaves by aecasey
Photo 3435

among the leaves

Decided to try a slightly different location. I really love the curve of the leaf.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
941% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
I have just looked at all of your frozen bubbles! They are amazing!! While we are sweltering in 28 degrees Celsius! I know that doesn't sound that hot, but it is almost unbearably humid!
February 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise