the robins are back by aecasey
Photo 3455

the robins are back

There was a robin or two that wintered here. Recently, though, I've heard more calls and noticed a few more have returned. It is so nice to hear birdsong in the yard again.
26th February 2022

April

ace
@aecasey
@aecasey
