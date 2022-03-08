Sign up
Photo 3465
snowy pine cone
March snows are normal. The bitter single digit cold, though, is not. While it is rather pretty, I can't wait for warming.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3762
photos
218
followers
174
following
949% complete
View this month »
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th March 2022 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
pine cone
Diana
ace
It does look beautiful, so glad we don't have it though.
March 11th, 2022
